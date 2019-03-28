Warning! Spoilers below for this week's all-new episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race." If you haven't watched yet, fix that, then come back and read for more from this week's eliminated queen!

Things got spooky on this week's all new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race -- leading to a truly terrifying lip sync moment!

After bidding farewell to last week's eliminated queen, Mercedes Iman Diamond, the contestants gathered in the werk room, where talk quickly turned to the budding romance between Miss Vanjie and Brooke Lynn Hytes.

While Brooke Lynn admitted to the cameras that the pair were "crushing" on each other, they both were adamant that their connection wouldn't be distracting them from the ultimate goal of the competition. “I wanna make it crystal clear that ain’t no boy gonna come between me and the crown," Vanjie insisted. "I’m focused.”

All-Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel was on-hand for this week's mini-challenge, in which the queens were tasked with "dolling" themselves up to create a character that could be BFF's with RuPaul's new Integrity Toys plaything. Trixie's wise words of advice: “You want to be nice to everybody, because you never know when it’s going to come down to a jury vote!"

Ra'Jah O'Hara took home top honors in the challenge, but then it was time to dive right into the maxi, a Halloween-themed monster ball, where the competitors had to create looks in three categories: Trampy Trick or Treater, Witch Please!, and MILF Eleganza (aka Monsters I’d Like to Freak).

Guest judges Cara Delevingne and Elvira joined the judges panel for the epic parade of spooky struts, and Brooke Lynn ended up taking home her second design challenge, stunning in an "en pointe" mummy look, an Enchantress-inspired witch ensemble (which garnered bonus points from Delevingne, who played the character in Suicide Squad), and a serpent-swathed Black Widow MILF.

As for the candy corn of this week's competition, Ariel Versace and Shuga Cain ended up at the bottom of the trick or treat buckets; Ariel for sticking to her signature styles and her inability to spook the judges enough with her mermaid MILF, and Shuga for a couple inscrutable ensembles that were just too complicated for the judges to understand.

The two ended up lip-syncing for their lives to Whitney Houston's "I'm Your Baby Tonight," and while Ariel took a terrifying tumble during her performance, it was neck and bloody neck until the very end.

And the fifth queen to sashay away from season 11 was...

While Ariel recovered from her fall, she didn't survive the week, and the New Jersey queen was dismissed to pack her sky-high wigs and head on home. ET's Brice Sander spoke to the contestants ahead of season 11, where Ariel said she was all about bringing her "positive energy" to the runway.

ET: If you have to sum up your Drag Race experience in a couple of words, what would you say?

AV: I would say: it was a bumpy ride, it was a smooth ride, but it was the ride of my life.

When the season is said and done, what do you want the fans to walk away thinking of you?

I just hope that they think I'm relatable, because I just like to perform a positive energy. I like to have fun. I always say if you're not having fun in drag, why are you doing it? It's always super important to always be professional, but always have fun. I want all the fans to really enjoy what I do on the show, the personality, the looks, because once I start traveling around, I just want to, you know, make friends with everyone, party with everyone. I'm just a Jersey girl, ready to turn up.

Speaking of friends, did you make friends for life out of this cast?

I had only known her little bit before the show, but Soju and I are so close now and [she’s] one of my closest friends. We talk on the phone literally like, every day. She's just so awesome, and I think that was a really rewarding experience to come out of the show to have someone who went through the same thing as you. But, I don't know, we're so close, we shared so many of the same things. Stan Soju. And me. More importantly, me.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. See more from this season in the video below.

