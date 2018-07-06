Russell Crowe Pokes Fun at His Enormous, Appearance-Altering Beard

From Gladiator to Santa? Russell Crowe has been looking unrecognizable lately thanks to his gigantic beard.

The 54-year-old actor first debuted the look in June, but took to Twitter on Thursday to call even more attention to his facial hair.

“The actor prepares #3,” Crowe captioned a clip of himself grooming his gray beard.

Several hours later, Crowe posted a close-up shot of his gnarly scruff, tweeting, “What… this beard?”

The Mummy star first debuted the look at a special screening of his hit film, Gladiator, in Rome’s Colosseum last month. It’s unclear if the look is for a role or whether Crowe is simply enjoying some down time.

The actor prepares #3 pic.twitter.com/PLa3Muzlwh — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 6, 2018

It was recently announced that the Oscar winner will be playing the late Fox News chief, Roger Ailes, in a new limited series for Showtime. Clearly he’ll have to shave the beard before taking on the role, as Ailes was clean shaven most of his life.

For more hair transformations, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Russell Crowe's 'Art of Divorce' Auction Hauls In $3.7 Million in Memorabilia -- Including His Jock Strap

EXCLUSIVE: Bindi & Terri Irwin Gush Over 'Wildlife Gladiator' Russell Crowe, But Shoot Down Dating Rumors

Bindi Irwin Says Mom Terri is Not Dating Russell Crowe: 'Just Friends, For Sure'

Related Gallery