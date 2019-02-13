Ciara and Russell Wilson aren't holding back when it comes to expressing their love for one another.

The singer (who coincidentally just dropped the music video for her new single "Greatest Love") took to Instagram on Wednesday night to open up about her real-life greatest love, her husband, just in time for Valentine's Day.

"It's only right that I join you all and shout out my greatest love too," Ciara shared, speaking her declaration of adoration directly into the camera. "Bae, I just wanted to tell you I love you so much. I love how you are always there for me, how if my wig is tilted sideways, you're gonna help me tilt it right back. You always got my back, you're always there when I call."

"You are the best partner in life I could ever hope for," she added. "I'll ride for you, I'd die for you, I love you so much. Happy Valentine's Day!"

The 33-year-old R&B singer wrote in the caption that she was sharing the video as part of the "season of love."

Wilson, in turn, returned the heartwarming gesture with a video proclamation of his own, which he captioned, "My Reasons why you are my #GreatestLove @Ciara."

"Baby, you're my greatest love for several reasons," Wilson said in the clip. "First of all, you inspire me. The way that you care for others, the way that you make the world a better place. How dedicated you are to being great truly inspires me."

"Second of all, the mother that you are. How you take care of them and go whenever and wherever for them, is the most amazing thing ever," he continued. "Third of all, you make me a better man. You challenge my faith, you increase my faith. The Bible says, 'When a man finds a wife, he finds a good thing,' and I've found a good thing in you."

"And finally, you're the sexiest woman on the planet," he concluded. "You're bad to the bone and I'm glad to be your husband and take care of you and provide for you. And yes, I will fix your wig, and yes, I will do whatever you say. I love you."

Ciara couldn't help but keep the love train rolling when she jumped into her hubby's comments and responded to the sweet message.

"My face is hurting from the smile this gave me," Ciara wrote. "You always make me speechless #Blessed."

The cute couple -- who share a 1-year-old daughter, Sienna, as well as Ciara's 4-year-old son, Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future -- never seem to shy away from sharing their love with their fans.

Check out the video below for some other romantic moments from the super sweet pair.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ciara and Russell Wilson Say 1-Year-Old Daughter's Already Got Moves!

Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday With Epic Princess Party

Ciara Shares Sweet Photo of Husband Russell Wilson Holding Baby Sienna

Related Gallery