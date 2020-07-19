Russell Wilson has some serious concerns about returning to the gridiron amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback took to Twitter to express his apprehension.

Wilson, 31, explained his concern largely revolves around his wife, Ciara, being pregnant with their second child together, and how the start of NFL training camp could pose a health risk to his family.

"I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety," Wilson tweeted on Sunday.

The quarterback, and recent ESPY Awards co-host, added, "We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay."

While the NFL season was suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak, it was recently revealed that training camp would start again as early as July 28, according to Sports Illustrated. Efforts to bring the league back to play a limited number of games during the 2020 season comes even after over 70 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

Wilson and Ciara -- who are already the parents of 3-year-old daughter Sienna, and Ciara's 6-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship -- announced they were expecting another child back in January.

Wilson is not the only NFL star who has voiced concerns about returning to the field without clear safety protocols in place to ensure the health of players and their families.

Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watts, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Drew Brees and Richard Sherman are among many others who have spoke out on Twitter about the apparent ambiguity as to how the league will work to protect those on the field.

