Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Ciara is going to be a mom of three!

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she's expecting her third child. Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, already share a 2-year-old daughter, Sienna. She shares her first child, 5-year-old son Future Zahir, with her ex, Future.

In the stunning pic, Ciara stands on top of a rock formation in Turks and Caicos while sporting a bikini to show off her growing belly.

"Number 3," she captioned the pic, which was taken by Wilson.

Wilson also celebrated the news on his Instagram, sharing a selfie with his bikini-clad wife posing in the background.

"Number 3," he wrote alongside the shot.

When ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the couple last July they both seemed eager to expand their family.

"Now you're talking my language," Wilson quipped of having more kids.

"I love being a mom. It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels," Ciara agreed. "And it'll happen at the perfect time."

Just a few months prior, Zima was on the set of Ciara's music video, "Thinkin Bout You," where the singer once again shared her desire to have another baby.

"I do think about it and I do wanna do it again, of course at the right time," she told ET. "There's no perfect timing, but I'm having fun dancing right now with a little flat tummy. So I'm gonna enjoy this."

