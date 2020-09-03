Russell Wilson and Ciara's son isn't even three months old yet and the doting dad is already talking about more kids.

In July, Ciara gave birth to her third child and her and Wilson's second. Since then, the two have been having a lot of late nights with their newborn. "'Sir Win!'" the 31-year-old NFL pro captioned a video to Instagram of him cradling their newborn son, Win. "Late Nights! Team No Sleep!"

The proud parents didn't seem bothered by the lack of rest, with Ciara gushing, "He's so precious. Gosh, he's so beautiful."

Wilson then hinted that he's ready to have another baby, telling his wife, "We're going to have more of these little things."

Not amused, Ciara quipped back, "OK, sit down."

In addition to Win, Ciara and Wilson are parents to 3-year-old Sienna, while Ciara has a 6-year-old son, Future, with her ex of the same name.

The 34-year-old singer recently spoke with ET about her family of five and why she and Wilson decided to name their newborn son Win.

"There was a lot of love and thought put into it," she said of the name. "We would talk about names, and Russ kind of always had this name Win in the rotation, years ago, before we knew we were having a girl. He had all the good names and Win won. So Win is the name and he's so cute, he's so precious."

