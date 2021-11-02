David Halls, the assistant director on Rust, has spoken out for the first time since Alec Baldwindischarged a prop gun on the film's set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

"Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend," Halls tells ET, via his attorney, Lisa Torraco. "I’m shocked and saddened by her death. It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again."

"I have been overwhelmed by the love and support," he continues. "My thoughts are with all who knew and loved Halyna."

Halls' statement comes after Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told the media that the assistant director was one of three people who handled the prop gun prior to the fatal incident, along with Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who spoke out via her lawyers last week.

"All three individuals have been cooperative in the investigation and have provided statements," Mendoza said.

Mendoza also said that it was "too early" to talk about possible charges being filed. "The investigation will continue and if the Sheriff's Office determines during our investigation that a crime has occurred and probable cause exists, an arrest or arrests will be made and charges will be filed," he said.

After Mendoza's statement, Baldwin spoke on camera about the incident for the first time when he addressed paparazzi.

"She was my friend," he said of Hutchins. "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened."

Baldwin also noted that he's spoken to Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, saying, "The guy is overwhelmed with grief."

"There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode. It's a one in a trillion event," he said. "He's in shock. He has a 9-year-old son. We are in constant contact with them, because we're very worried about his family, his kid."

As for if he believes production on Rust will resume, Baldwin said, "No, I don't."

The fatal shooting was reportedly not the first time the Rust set was unsafe. Multiple reports noted that, prior to Hutchins' death and Souza's injury, union crew members walked off set to protest "poor" working conditions. As noted in Gutierrez-Reed's recent statement, there was also an incident that included the misfiring of a gun.

