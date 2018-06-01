Ruthie Ann Miles Not Returning to Work After Deadly Car Crash Despite Reports

Ruthie Ann Miles' return to the stage in the West End production of The King and I has not been confirmed, despite reports.

Announced in January that Miles would reprise her Tony-winning role as Lady Thiang, Playbill reported on Friday that the 35-year-old would share the part with Naoko Mori. According to the production, though, no such decision has been made.

It's currently unknown whether or not she will perform in London, the show's rep clarified to ET.

The rumors of Miles' return may have been sparked by the production's website, where both she and Mori are listed as Lady Thiang. That too does not indicate that a final decision has ​been made. ET has confirmed that Miles has remained on the website since the launch but did not get any clarification about Mori.

An official announcement will be made when Miles' role in the production is confirmed.

The speculation comes just over two weeks after Miles lost her unborn child. That tragic event came just two months after a March 5 car accident where Miles, along with her friend, Lauren Lew, and their two children, was struck by a car in Brooklyn while crossing the street.

Miles' 5-year-old daughter, Abigail, and Lew's 1-year-old son, Joshua, were both pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital.

Meanwhile, Miles was placed in ICU for several days following the horrific incident. After her release, a statement was posted to the 35-year-old actress' Twitter account thanking fans for their support.

"Thank you for your prayers over our families and holding us in our pain," read the statement. "We are extremely grateful for your kindness and generosity. Ruthie is now out of the ICU and healing, by all accounts it is a miracle our second child is unharmed."

The statement continued: "Please continue to pray for the Lew and the Blumenstein [Miles' legal last name] families as we process the unthinkable and lay our grief in the arms of Jesus. Joshua and Abigail are now resting in Heavenly peace and Joy."

The producers of the show, which is set to begin previews on June 21 and open on July 3, told ET back in March that they were just focused on Miles and her family.

"This is an unbelievably tragic and heartbreaking situation," Trafalgar Entertainment Group said. "Our focus and concern right now is for Ruthie and her family."

