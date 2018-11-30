Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Rae Reid Expecting Second Child

Jeah!

Ryan Lochte is expecting his second child with wife Kayla Rae Reid, they announced on Instagram on Friday. The couple, who married in January, shared the news alongside a sweet family photo with their 1-year-old son, Caiden Zane, and a sonogram pic.

"BOOM! Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020,” Lochte wrote alongside the precious snap on his Instagram, while Reid captioned her post, “We are SO SO EXCITED! Baby #2. We can’t wait to meet you already!”

Reid also shared that the pair's new bundle of joy will arrive next year, in June 2019.

Lochte and Reid celebrated their marriage in September, with a beautiful ceremony in Palm Springs, California, following their courthouse ceremony in Gainesville, Florida, at the start of the year.

The Olympic swimmer told People at the time that they wanted to include Caiden in their nuptials. "We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle. One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it’s perfect timing!” he said.

