Ryan Lochte has had an eventful week.

The 34-year-old athlete was involved in a car crash on Thursday, ET confirms. The incident happened just one day before Lochte's rep told ET that the swimmer was seeking treatment for alcohol addiction.

A police report filed in Gainesville, Florida, and obtained by ET, alleged that Lochte rear-ended a car at around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, hours after landing in the Sunshine State. The driver of the car Lochte hit was taken via ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lochte received a citation for careless driving.

At 3 a.m. the same day, Lochte was in Orange County, California, where TMZ claims cops were called to his hotel after the Olympian allegedly drunkenly kicked in his hotel room door. No arrests were made.

On Friday, Lochte's agent, Jeff Ostrow, told ET that the swimmer would be taking some time to work on himself.

“Ryan has been battling from alcohol addiction for many years and unfortunately it has become a destructive pattern for him. He has acknowledged that he needs professional assistance to overcome his problem and will be getting help immediately," Ostrow said. "Ryan knows that conquering this disease now is a must for him to avoid making future poor decisions, to be the best husband and father he can be, and if he wants to achieve his goal to return to dominance in the pool in his fifth Olympics in Tokyo in 2020."

The news comes a couple months after Lochte was suspended from competitive swimming for 14 months after posting an image of himself receiving an IV infusion in May. The suspension was handed down by the USADA, the United States Anti-Doping Agency, and retroactively started on May 24, the date the photo was posted.

In 2016, he received a 10-month suspension following his infamous robbery scandal during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

