Ryan Lochte Receives 14-Month Suspension From Competitive Swimming After Posting Photo of IV Treatment

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte has been suspended from competitive swimming for 14 months after posting an image of himself receiving an IV infusion in May.

The suspension was handed down by the USADA, the United States Anti-Doping Agency, and retroactively starts at May 24, the date the photo was posted.

“Intravenous infusions or injections in a volume greater than 100 mL within a 12-hour period are prohibited at all times,” the USADA explained in its statement, but clarified that Lochte was not taking a banned substance.

In the photo that sparked the decision, Lochte and his wife, Kayla Rae Reid, can be seen sitting in reclining leather chairs while receiving IV drips. “Athletic recovery with some #ivdrip @revivlivlounge #vitamins,” he captioned the moment.

This isn’t the first time Lochte has faced such a ruling. He received a 10-month suspension following the infamous incident that occurred during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Initially, Lochte claimed that, after a night of drinking, he, Gunnar Bentz, James Feigen and Jack Conger were pulled over by men pretending to be police. He claimed that one of the men robbed them at gunpoint. He later changed his story, alleging that they were robbed at a gas station after pulling over to use the restroom. Ultimately, it was determined that Lochte and the other swimmers vandalized a bathroom and were forced to pay for the damage by security guards who brandished a gun.

The suspension also meant he forfeited all USOC and USA Swimming medal funding for his gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games, meaning he did not receive his $100,000 bonus check.

