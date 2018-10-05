Ryan Lochte Seeking Treatment for Alcohol Addiction

Ryan Lochte is taking some time to work on himself.

The 34-year-old Olympic swimmer's agent, Jeff Ostrow, tells ET that Lochte is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction.

“Ryan has been battling from alcohol addiction for many years and unfortunately it has become a destructive pattern for him. He has acknowledged that he needs professional assistance to overcome his problem and will be getting help immediately," Ostrow tells ET. "Ryan knows that conquering this disease now is a must for him to avoid making future poor decisions, to be the best husband and father he can be, and if he wants to achieve his goal to return to dominance in the pool in his fifth Olympics in Tokyo in 2020."

News of Lochte seeking treatment comes a couple of months after he was suspended from competitive swimming for 14 months after posting an image of himself receiving an IV infusion in May. The suspension was handed down by the USADA, the United States Anti-Doping Agency, and retroactively started on May 24, the date the photo was posted.

“Intravenous infusions or injections in a volume greater than 100 mL within a 12-hour period are prohibited at all times,” the USADA explained in its statement, but clarified that Lochte was not taking a banned substance.

This isn’t the first time Lochte has been disciplined. He received a 10-month suspension following the infamous incident that occurred during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Meanwhile, another celebrity who has been battling an alcohol addiction is Ben Affleck. In the last couple of months, the actor has been in rehab, and on Thursday, he broke his silence since leaving treatment.

"This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care," he wrote on Instagram. "The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a lifelong commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family."

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

