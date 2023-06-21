Ryan Lochte Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife Kayla Rae Reid

Ryan Lochte is a dad times three!

The Olympic swimmer and his wife, Kayla Rae Reid, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Wednesday.

In a statement to US Weekly shortly before giving birth, Reid said the couple couldn't be more excited about becoming a family of five.

"[We're] thrilled. We are so excited," the model, who shares son Caiden, 5, and daughter Liv, 3, with Lochte, told the outlet. "Ryan is such a great dad; I can't wait to see him as a father to 3. He's so great with kids in general, they always gravitate towards him."

She added, "I am excited as well, [but] I am more of the worrier, the strict one, the not-as-fun parent, let's just say. It makes for a good balance."

The couple decided to name their daughter, Georgia June Lochte, a name she said they both "easily" agreed upon.

"Her middle name has a play on the timing of her birth and a family member," Reid told US Weekly before dishing on the baby girl's eclectic nursery. "[It’s] pink and green tones with a southern eclectic feel, [that] is what I was going for," she added.

Reid and Lochte announced that they would be welcoming baby number three in December 2022, revealing the exciting news during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"Ryan is such an amazing, hands-on dad, but you can’t be as hands-on as you’d like [when] you're training so hard and it's such a demanding schedule that you physically cannot do both," Reid said at the time. "This go-round, it's been really nice to just be able to have him be present. It's been this kind of wave of relaxing, 'Oh, my gosh, we can actually enjoy this pregnancy together, we can actually enjoy this newborn phase together.'"

And while they've only just welcomed baby Georgia, they haven't put a cap on their growing family just yet, with Reid telling US Weekly ahead of her due date, "We aren't sure. [It] depends. I believe will have our hands full with three, but never say never!"

The gold medalist and Reid met in 2016 and were married in January 2018, seven months after welcoming their first child.

