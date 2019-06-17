Ryan Lochte Welcomes Second Child with Wife Kayla Rae Reid -- Pic!

Ryan Lochte just became a dad for the second time.



The Olympic gold medalist revealed on Monday afternoon that he and wife Kayla Rae Reid are the proud parents of a baby girl. He broke the news with a photo himself holding his daughter, named Liv, as his 2-year-old son, Caiden, stands close by. In the image, the newborn is asleep while swaddled in a white blanket and wearing a tiny pink beanie.



“Miracle #2 witnessed,” he captioned the sweet photo. “Liv Rae Lochte was born today at 10:20am. 7lbs 8oz. At 20inch long. She is perfect in every way! #blessed #daddysgirl #lochtefamilyof4.”



He also shared some photos on his Instagram Story during the hospital visit, including a shot of an empty hospital bed prior to delivery, which he captioned, “Game time!!!”

In the video he included, Caiden appears to be meeting his sibling for the first time. He giggles when told it’s his baby sister. Afterward, Lochte asks his son if he’s going to protect her, then coaxes a “yeah” from the hypnotized toddler.

Reid also shared some photos of herself holding her daughter, writing, "We did it!!! A healthy baby girl 🌸 Liv Rae Lochte you’re so sweet and so beautiful. Seeing Caiden’s reaction was an absolute cherry on top. Birth is hard, rewarding and amazing!! Our bodies are truly incredible."

Lochte revealed in November of last year that he and his wife were expecting their second child together.



"BOOM! Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020,” Lochte captioned a photo of himself holding up a sonogram alongside Reid and Caiden, hinting at another Olympic appearance next year.

Lochte and Reid were married in January 2018, seven months after welcoming their first child.



Congrats to the whole gang!

