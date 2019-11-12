Ryan Michelle Bathe couldn't help but fawn over Beyoncé!

The 43-year-old actress co-hosted Tuesday's episode of ET, where she shared that she would love to get together with the "Crazy in Love" singer. While talking about her two kids -- Andrew, 8, and Amaré, 3, whom she shares with husband Sterling K. Brown -- Bathe jokingly said she was hoping she and Beyoncé would become family one day.

"You know, I'm trying to get Blue Ivy and Andrew together," the mother of two jokingly told ET's Nischelle Turner. "Wouldn't that be great? Ryan and Sterling and Beyoncé date. We can all [get together]! I can cook, girl! I got you for Thanksgiving."

Bathe currently stars on the BET+ series First Wives Club. The show is an adaptation of the 1996 comedy starring Bette Midler, Diane Keaton and Goldie Hawn, and stars Jill Scott as Hazel, Michelle Buteau as Bree, and Bathe as Ari -- three women who help each other through rough patches in their lives by prioritizing their friendships and vowing to have more fun.

"What we did, because it was such a great movie, we tried to pay homage," Bathe said of the series and her role. She also touched on the importance of sisterhood within the project and her personal life as well.

"[Friends] are absolutely everything to me," Bathe expressed. "Sisterhood, it runs deeps for me. It is real, it is true. It runs deep. The toughest times in my life, my sisters have been there for me… I was raised by a strong woman to have friendships with strong, beautiful women and they are my people."

Another person whom she can't imagine being without is her husband -- but don't expect her to call him if she ever runs into trouble.

"If you get into trouble, listen, I have been in some sticky situations in my life and imma tell you something," she explained. "As much as I love Sterling Kelby Brown, if I'm in the pokey, I'm not calling Sterling because I'll get a lecture. I'm calling my [girls]."

Lectures aside, it's been nothing but love between the couple. Bathe also shared that the best quality about her hubby is his ability to "admit when he's wrong."

"He is perfectly imperfect," Bathe expressed, adding, "Aren't we all? Everybody is. The wonderful thing about Sterling is that he embraces his foibles, he embraces his vulnerability. He never tries to pretend that he knows… sometimes he pretends that he knows everything [laughs]. But for the most part, he does not pretend that he knows everything."

"He has the ability to say, 'I'm sorry' and admit when he's wrong, and I think that's the mark," she continued. "Man, woman and anything in between, that is the mark of a human being who's really trying to grow."

The First Wives Club is now streaming on BET+. Waves, starring Brown, arrives in theaters on Nov. 15.

