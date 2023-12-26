Ryan O'Neal Cause of Death Revealed 

Ryan O'Neal's cause of his death has now been disclosed, shedding light on the actor's brave battle against chronic leukemia and prostate cancer. Ryan died peacefully on Dec. 8, surrounded by loved ones, according to his son Patrick. He was 82.

According to a death certificate obtained by The Blast, Ryan died of congestive heart failure, after suffering from cardiomyopathy for years.

In an emotional Instagram post, Patrick paid tribute to his father's extraordinary life, describing him as a Hollywood legend and sharing fond memories of their time together.

Ryan's career soared with his breakout role in Love Story, and he continued to make a mark in the industry with films like What's Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, and Barry Lyndon.

Despite his success on the screen, Ryan faced personal challenges, including a well-documented tumultuous relationship with actress Farrah Fawcett. The two shared a son, Redmond, and experienced highs and lows throughout their 30-year relationship. O'Neal's children, Tatum, Griffin, Patrick, and Redmond, often made headlines due to their complex dynamics with their famous father.

In a significant turn of events, Ryan and Tatum O'Neal reconciled in September 2020 after 17 years of estrangement. The family gathering, including Tatum's children, marked a poignant moment of healing and unity. The O'Neal family had faced publicized tensions, with altercations between Ryan and Griffin dating back to 1983.

Born on April 20, 1941 in Los Angeles, Ryan initially pursued a career in boxing before transitioning to acting. O'Neal's performance in Love Story earned him an Oscar nomination, but subsequent films faced mixed success.

His personal life was marked by marriages to actresses Joanna Moore and Leigh Taylor-Young, with whom he had children. O'Neal's love for Fawcett endured despite their challenges, and he opened up about their relationship in the 2012 book, Both of Us: My Life With Farrah.

In the '80s and '90s, O'Neal's film career saw ups and downs, but he continued to work with leading actresses like Katherine Hepburn and Cher. His last major role was as Max Keenan on the Fox series Bones, a character he portrayed from 2006 until 2017.

Ryan is survived by his four children and grandchildren, leaving behind a legacy that transcends the silver screen.

