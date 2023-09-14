Ryan Phillippe is opening up about his health. On Thursday, the 49-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce that he's sober.

Phillippe shared the update alongside a mirror selfie, which featured him wearing a white tank top, sunglasses and a crossbody bag, and holding a toothpick in his mouth.

"Officially the longest I've gone since I was a teen without some kind of nicotine or marijuana in my system(among other things…)," he captioned the photo. "Feeling thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions and dependency on substance."

Phillippe concluded, "Sobriety, clarity, and spiritual connectedness feels real good."

The Shooter star reposted the photo on his Instagram Story, writing, "My only remaining addictions are toothpicks & self-improvement."

Phillippe, who shares Ava, 24, and Deacon, 19, with his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon, and also has Kailani, 12, with his ex-girlfriend, Alexis Knapp, opened up about his mental health in a 2017 interview with Women's Health.

"I also have issues with patience and depression, and I'm thinking about how to focus and steady myself and be kinder and better. Meditation and exercise work for me," he said. "... I don't think there's any reason not to talk about [depression]. We can help each other cope and give tools that we learn along the way."

