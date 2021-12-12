Ryan Reynolds and Peloton are setting the record straight about the tragic death that has HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That's viewers reeling.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Do not read on if you haven't watched the first two episodes of And Just Like That.

Fans of the beloved franchise were shocked to see Carrie Bradshaw's husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), tragically die of a heart attack, just moments after completing his 1,000th ride on a Peloton bike with his favorite instructor, Allegra, played by real-life instructor Jess King.

In a new commercial for the fitness brand shared by the Free Guy actor on Instagram Sunday, we see Noth and King cozy on the couch in front of crackling fire, as the lights of a Christmas tree and decorated mantle flicker in the background.

"To new beginnings," Noth says, holding up a glass. "To new beginnings," King agrees. "You look great."

"Well, I feel great," Noth affirms. "Should we take another ride? Life's too short not to," the 67-year-old actor says before the pair start off in an all-knowing giggle.

It's then that Reynolds jumps in to narrate the rest of the clip, sharing just how beneficial a ride on a Peloton bike can be, despite it being the machine that seemingly led to Big's demise in the show's premiere.

"And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases," Reynolds says, rattling off the health benefits of regularly hopping on to your Peloton. "Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fast levels."

"He's alive," Reynolds both hilariously and heartbreakingly adds, ending the commercial.

The commercial comes after Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton's health and wellness advisory council, released a statement to the Los Angeles Times Thursday, about Big's death.

"I’m sure Sex and the City fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack," said Dr. Steinbaum, before adding that she doesn't blame Big's death on his vigorous Peloton workout.

"Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6," she continued. "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."

Mr. Big previously had heart surgery for a "blockage" in SATC's season 6, which was addressed in the episode, "The Domino Effect."

Steinbaum thinks that Mr. Big's death could be a helpful lesson to viewers, urging them to "talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy," adding, "Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely."

While it's unclear what will happen with Big in the coming episodes of the reboot, there may be flashbacks and/or dream montages with larger-than-life character, as Noth was spotted filming all over New York City, and the only onscreen moments shown so far take place inside the couple's apartment.

New episodes of And Just Like stream every Thursday on HBO Max.

