Ryan Reynolds Announces 'Deadpool 3' Has Wrapped With a Crotch Shot

Ryan Reynolds is having all the feels about Deadpool 3 calling it a wrap. The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and he shared a picture of his crotch in character, but he also paid tribute to the star-studded cast he calls his "closest pals."

Reynolds posted a selfie from the waist down dressed as the mutant mercenary. In the caption, the actor shared the Deadpool suit hid a lot of tears the day the third installment wrapped production. He also paid homage to the cast and crew and the film's director, Shawn Levy.

"A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman .... all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect," Reynolds captioned the post. "I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happy very often."

By the time Deadpool 3 hits theaters (July 26) it'll have been more than six years since fans raced to theaters for the Deadpool sequel, which was released back in May 2018.

Besides the fact Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 (never mind that Wolverine died in 2017's Logan), not much else is known about what fans can expect come July.

Fans got a first look at Reynolds and Jackman as the Marvel anti-hero and X-Men character back in July. Fans will also remember that in September 2022, Reynolds and Jackman appeared in a social video where they answered some fan questions about the film.

The answers, however, offered very little clues, so fans will just have to wait until the movie hits theaters this summer.

RELATED CONTENT: