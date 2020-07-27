Ryan Reynolds is doing his best to help a woman find a priceless stolen item. The 43-year-old actor took to Twitter over the weekend to offer up a $5,000 reward for the safe return of a custom-made stuffed animal.

While moving into a Vancouver apartment last week, 28-year-old Mara Soriano took her eyes off a backpack that contained an iPad, Nintendo Switch, a book of blank checks, her citizenship card, her passport and more, CBC reports.

None of those valuable items are of much concern to Soriano, though. She just wants back her teddy bear that was outfitted with a voice message from her late mother, Marilyn Soriano, who died of cancer last June at the age of 53.

"It just makes me feel devastated. I'm absolutely crushed," Soriano told the outlet. "At hospice her voice was different. Much softer. Not the mom I grew up with. That bear is the last memory I have of her speaking in her normal voice."

"She said that she loved me and she was proud of me and that she'll always be with me," Soriano added of her late mom's message in the bear. "... The bear has a message in it in Filipino. It says 'I love you,' but in our language. So it's very specific and very unique."

After Reynolds heard of Soriano's plea, he tweeted out his reward offer.

"Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara," he tweeted. "Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home."

