Ryan Reynolds Posts Birthday Tribute to 'Spectacular' Wife Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds Reflects on 10 Years of Marriage With 'Best Friend…
'Orphan: First Kill's Isabelle Fuhrman Credits Leonardo DiCaprio…
Why AJ McLean's 9-Year-Old Daughter Changed Her Name to Elliot
‘Farmhouse Fixer’s Jonathan Knight Teases Season 2 and Reveals H…
'Girls Next Door' Stars Holly and Bridget on Tell-All Podcast an…
Nick Cannon on Expecting More Kids and His 'Fairy Tale' Memories…
Watch Jennifer Lopez's 3 Custom Wedding Dresses Come to Life!
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal Which Guys Are Front…
Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 10
ACMs: Kelsea Ballerini Goes 'Sleeker Than I'm Used to' With Ultr…
Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Says He’s 'Beyond' …
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Moment That Ended He…
EXCLUSIVE: Scott Patterson Opens Up About Luke and Lorelai's Jou…
‘90 Day Fiancé's Yve and Mohamed Split Amid Domestic Violence Ch…
How the Mothers of Nick Cannon's Kids Feel About Each Other (Sou…
Anne Heche's Sons Address Importance of Burial Site at Hollywood…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's All-White, 3-Day Wedding…
Sylvester Stallone Sparks Split Rumors After Covering Up Huge Ta…
Ryan Reynolds Reflects on 10 Years of Marriage With 'Best Friend…
Ryan Reynolds is one proud husband! On Thursday, the 45-year-old actor celebrated wife Blake Lively's 35th birthday by posting a number of never-before-seen pics of the actress along with a heartfelt, albeit humorous, message.
"Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ❤️," Reynolds wrote.
Lively responded, "😊😊♥️ my guy."
The pics show the couple at several formal events, including the Met Gala, as well as some cozier photos of their home life.
The sweet post comes a day after Lively shared a photo of herself in a white bikini. "Summer lovin’ …had me a blast," she captioned the post, a reference to Grease's "Summer Nights" song.
Reynolds weighed in with a punchline -- as he's known to do. "Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales," the actor quipped, seemingly revealing the photo was taken abroad.
For more with the power couple, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Blake Lively Rocks a White Bikini Poolside: 'Summer Lovin'
Ryan Reynolds Talks Marriage With Blake Lively, New Docuseries
Blake Lively Has Happiest Birthday Kickoff at Disney With Sister Robyn
Related Gallery