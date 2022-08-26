Ryan Reynolds is one proud husband! On Thursday, the 45-year-old actor celebrated wife Blake Lively's 35th birthday by posting a number of never-before-seen pics of the actress along with a heartfelt, albeit humorous, message.

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ❤️," Reynolds wrote.

Lively responded, "😊😊♥️ my guy."

The pics show the couple at several formal events, including the Met Gala, as well as some cozier photos of their home life.

The sweet post comes a day after Lively shared a photo of herself in a white bikini. "Summer lovin’ …had me a blast," she captioned the post, a reference to Grease's "Summer Nights" song.

Reynolds weighed in with a punchline -- as he's known to do. "Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales," the actor quipped, seemingly revealing the photo was taken abroad.

