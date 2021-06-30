Ryan Reynolds Reenacts His 'Just Friends' Lip-Sync as He Joins TikTok

TikTok just got a whole lot funnier! Ryan Reynolds officially launched his account on Wednesday giving fans a little throwback fun. The 44-year-old lip synced to "I Swear" by the group All-4-One just like his character, Chris Brander, hilariously does in front of the mirror in the 2005 film Just Friends.

"I swear you will be disappointed by this account," the father of three jokingly captioned the post.

Reynolds didn't just join TikTok for fun. The Deadpool star previously teamed up with actor Rob McElhenney to buy the Wrexham A.F.C. Wales soccer team. And now the social media platform is sponsoring the team as the duo attempts to bring them back to the English Football League.

Reynolds already shared several new posts promoting the team, including one of his shirtless Deadpool character getting covered up by a Wrexham jersey.

In another clip, McElhenney raps "TikTok you don't stop," in reference to Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick's song "La Di Da Di," as Reynolds replies, "Nope."

In addition to the TikTok sponsorship, FX has ordered a new docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, that will chronicle Reynolds and McElhenney's efforts to revitalize the historic yet struggling football club.

For more from Reynolds, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Reynolds on Why He Felt It Was Important to Open About About His Mental Health Struggles This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Ryan Reynolds Says His Kids Were the Reason He Spoke Out About Anxiety

Ryan Reynolds Shares Struggles With Anxiety: 'I Know I'm Not Alone'

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Partner With GLAAD for Mother's Day

Related Gallery