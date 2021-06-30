Ryan Reynolds Reenacts His 'Just Friends' Lip-Sync as He Joins TikTok
TikTok just got a whole lot funnier! Ryan Reynolds officially launched his account on Wednesday giving fans a little throwback fun. The 44-year-old lip synced to "I Swear" by the group All-4-One just like his character, Chris Brander, hilariously does in front of the mirror in the 2005 film Just Friends.
"I swear you will be disappointed by this account," the father of three jokingly captioned the post.
@vancityreynolds
I swear you will be disappointed by this account.♬ I Swear - All-4-One
Reynolds didn't just join TikTok for fun. The Deadpool star previously teamed up with actor Rob McElhenney to buy the Wrexham A.F.C. Wales soccer team. And now the social media platform is sponsoring the team as the duo attempts to bring them back to the English Football League.
Reynolds already shared several new posts promoting the team, including one of his shirtless Deadpool character getting covered up by a Wrexham jersey.
@vancityreynolds
Oh no. @wrexham_afc @tiktok♬ original sound - Ryan Reynolds
In another clip, McElhenney raps "TikTok you don't stop," in reference to Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick's song "La Di Da Di," as Reynolds replies, "Nope."
@vancityreynolds
There will be no duets, @rmcelhenney♬ original sound - Ryan Reynolds
In addition to the TikTok sponsorship, FX has ordered a new docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, that will chronicle Reynolds and McElhenney's efforts to revitalize the historic yet struggling football club.
For more from Reynolds, watch the clip below:
