Ryan Seacrest Opens Up About Having ADD and His Daily Routine

A lot goes into making Ryan Seacrest’s life look effortless.

The 43-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host spoke to The New York Times in a new profile about how he juggles his many jobs and companies. In the piece, Seacrest reveals he has attention deficit disorder (ADD).

“It was suggested to me I should meditate, but I’m distracted easily. I have attention deficit disorder,” he says before sharing how he's able to wind down. “In the last couple of years, I’ve been a huge proponent of putting my phone down. I’ll even lock it in a safe when I’m on a trip. I’ve found simply not having my device on me is a very good thing and the world lives on.”

This appears to be one of the first times that Seacrest has publicly spoken about having ADD. At the 2015 GRAMMYs, his red carpet interview with Kanye West went viral after the 41-year-old rapper shut down the Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer when is said, “Attention deficit disorder’s a good thing."

West replied, “It’s also just called thinking.”

In the NYT profile, Seacrest goes on to talk about how the late Dick Clark inspired him in his career.

“I remember watching him as a kid and he looked so casual and seamless, as if he was doing everything in the moment,” Seacrest says. “I asked him about it and he said, ‘When you’re a broadcaster and host, if every person who watches it thinks you make the job look easy and that it’s not that big of a deal to do it, then you’re doing it well.’ That has stuck with me.”

As for his secret to success, the American Idol host shares, "If you want to be the most successful you, people like to hear yes. They like to hear three words, one is 'yes,' and the other is 'got it.' You can tell someone “got it!” and usually life is okay. That’s my favorite reply to any email, 'Got it.'"

