Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend paid tribute to him on his final day as co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Aubrey Paige took to Instagram on Friday and offered a sweet message on the day his final show with Ripa aired, gushing over his work ethic and his caring heart. She also took to her Instagram Story and reposted Seacrest's group photo, which included her, Seacrest's family, Kelly Ripa and the new co-host beginning Monday, Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos.

Paige, 25, overlayed the photo with the text, "Cheers to you my love!" alongside a few clapping and hands raised emojis. Also on Friday, Paige posted photos of her and Seacrest, 48, on the golf course, and took to her caption to honor Seacrest following an almost six-year run as Ripa's co-host.

"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you," she wrote. "Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others."

Paige added she's excited for the next chapter in his and their life.

"May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment," she said.

Aubrey Paige / Instagram

Back in February, Paige also showed support in a sweet Valentine's Day post dedicated to Seacrest, who was first linked to Paige back in 2021.

"Happy Valentine’s Day mi amor 😘 Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime ❤️‍🔥Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you 🥰," the model wrote in her caption.

Meanwhile, Seacrest had a tearful goodbye during Friday's show.

"Kelly just turned the corner and said, 'Am I gonna cry?' And I said, 'Maybe, because I am,'" Seacrest began, wiping his eyes.

"This is a disaster. We promised ourselves backstage we would not do this," she chimed in. "This is a great day of celebration. We have too many great moments on this show."

ET was also exclusively on the set for Seacrest's final show, and Ripa revealed what she said to him right before they walked out to tape their final show together.

"I looked at him and I said, 'This really sucks' and so inelegant," Ripa told ET. "It's not an articulate thing to say, but that fit in that moment. I was like, 'Oh, this is our last walk out.'"

Seacrest also told ET that he didn't really know what to expect on his final day.

"I didn't know what it was going to feel like," he admitted. "I thought, 'Well, you can handle this' and then they roll the clips and pop balloons, but the sad music and the editing of those pieces together, it makes you realize how many great moments we have had."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Shares Sweet Message Days Before His 'Live' Announcement This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Ryan Seacrest Leaves 'Live': A History of Kelly Ripa's Co-Hosts

Ryan Seacrest Bids Tearful Farewell to 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'

Kelly Ripa on What She Told Ryan Seacrest Before His Last 'Live' Day

Related Gallery