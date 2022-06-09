Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, have just made their red carpet debut as a couple!

The co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan and the 24-year-old model attended the world premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary, Halftime (drops June 14 on Netflix), on the opening night of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Paige looked stunning in a colorful one-shoulder dress, while her beau looked dapper in a navy blue striped blazer and white dress shirt, sans tie. They were all smiles and super handsy at the star-studded event. Robert De Niro, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hoda Kotb were just some of the guests.

The red carpet appearance comes just over two months after Seacrest's co-host, Kelly Ripa, gushed over Paige. Ripa had revealed during an episode of their daytime talk show that she had recently hosted a birthday party for her husband, Mark Consuelos, which Seacrest attended with Paige.

"The most exciting guest that came was Ryan's plus one, as acknowledged by every single speech given, because we were all so excited," Ripa said of the 24-year-old model.

At the party, Ripa gave a birthday toast to her husband, during which she quipped to Paige, "We're all happy you're here. And that you exist, because we weren't sure there was anybody."

"We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person. Maybe we should check on him more often,'" Ripa admitted to her co-host, before telling him, "If you two break up, I will go into seclusion. I am so fond of her."

Seacrest and Paige were first linked last year. On New Year's Eve, Paige gushed about her beau on Instagram, sharing a cute pic with him and writing, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man."

