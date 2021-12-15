Ryan Seacrest is adjusting to a new habit after suffering a health scare during the American Idol finale in 2020. In a new interview with WSJ, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared that the doctor ordered him to “do less" after the televised incident. A tough task for a man with many jobs.

“To say no to things is difficult,” the 46-year-old tells the publication. “You want to say yes. When I say no to something, I feel guilt in terms of an obligation.”

Seacrest adds about the incident, “It’s personal. But I definitely knew that I needed to slow down….I just had burnt myself out. I was absolutely beat and fatigued and just wasn’t letting myself accept that. Now I do.”

In May 2020, during the at-home American Idol finale, the media personality raised concern when he began slurring his speech and, according to fans, seemed to be exhibiting signs of neurological distress. The following day, Seacrest’s publicist released a statement giving an update. "Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," his rep told People at the time. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."

"Between Live With Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest,” the statement noted.

As a result of the incident, Seacrest now has a new perspective on his work-life balance. The radio host, who is now dating model Aubrey Paige, admits that he would love to start a family of his own in due time.

“I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life,” he shares. “I do want to have kids. But I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that…. I want to be available and present.”

While it all sounds good to Seacrest, he adds that his mother, Constance Marie Zullinger, is not holding out hope that he will become a father, saying, “She’s given up on me.”

