Ryan Seacrest's 'American Idol' Flub Explained

Ryan Seacrest is resting up after the finale of American Idol. After the 45-year-old host caused concern during the show's finale, Seacrest's rep is assuring fans that all is well with the TV personality.

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," Seacrest's rep told People, after he briefly slurred his words and had one eye appear larger than the other, which made some think he was having a neurological episode.

That fleeting moment, Seacrest's rep said, was simply due to his busy schedule and stress from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home," the rep said. "Between Live With Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest."

Seacrest began that rest on Monday morning by taking "a well-deserved day off" and not appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

