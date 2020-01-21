Kelly Ripa Says She's 'Quit Drinking' When Ryan Seacrest Became Her 'Live' Co-Host
Kelly Ripa is embracing having a co-host she loves!
The 49-year-old talk show host dished about her alcohol habits on Monday's Live With Kelly and Ryan when talking about a recent drop in wine sales for Americans.
"I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip," she quipped.
Her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, later implied that Ripa's habit had been going on a while. "I started the show and she quit drinking, what does that tell you? I don't know," said Seacrest, who joined the talk show in 2017. "Is that good or bad?"
"It's amazing!" Ripa replied.
Back when Seacrest was just starting out on Live in 2017, the co-hosts spoke with ET about their immediate chemistry.
"I'm actually, genuinely excited to see [Kelly] every morning," Seacrest said. "I know in the past, sometimes you didn't say hi before you go on the air... I like to say hi before we go on the air. We don't talk about too much, but I still give you a little more than hi."
"Ryan is exactly who he is, off-camera and on -- sincere and genuine and authentic with every person," Ripa added.
Earlier this month, viewers saw just how live the show is when Seacrest fell out of his chair while reaching for a balloon, shocking Ripa and the crowd. Check out the viral moment:
