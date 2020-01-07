Ryan Seacrest took a hard spill on Tuesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

The unexpected moment came as Seacrest was attempting to catch a gold balloon while in his chair. As he reached high with his arms, he tipped the chair over and fell to the ground with a loud thump. As he went down, his co-host, Kelly Ripa, exclaimed "Oh my god" as the audience gasped.

Ripa quickly helped Seacrest up with the help of a staff member and asked him twice if he was OK.

"Oh my gosh, he's fine," she then said.

Seacrest had a sense of humor about the situation and held the gold balloon after he got up, joking, "I got it!"

The 45-year-old TV personality later posted the moment on Instagram.

"First fumble of the new season," he wrote. "Hope I make the playoffs...."

Of course, Seacrest isn't the only celebrity that's taken a spill on television. Post Malone recently fell off the stage and into the audience during his headlining performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 in New York City.

Meanwhile, ET was recently with Seacrest and 49-year-old Ripa as they attempted to break the Guinness world record for most ballet dancers en pointe at the same time in New York City. Ripa, who has plenty of experience in ballet, joined in. Watch below:

