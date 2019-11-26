New year, new you, new co-hosts!

For Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020, the longtime host is getting a brand new partner to count down the ball drop in Times Square -- Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale!

Hale previously served as the host of the show's New Orleans festivities, and with her move to the Big Apple, Pose star Billy Porter will be taking over hosting duty from the Big Easy.

Meanwhile, Ciara -- who recently hosted the 2019 American Music Awards -- will once again be holding things down in Los Angeles as the West Coast welcomes 2020 with open arms.

"As we ring in a new decade and my 15th year hosting the show, I’m so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to the stage with me,” Seacrest said in a press release announcing the news on Tuesday. "It’s going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!"

With Seacrest and Hale at the helm in New York, this year's spectacular will feature over five hours of performances and international reports from New Years festivities from around the globe.

Hale will be stepping in for Seacrest's previous co-host Jenny McCarthy, who is currently serving as a panelist on Fox's The Masked Singer, which is in it's second season and will be returning for a third season early next year.

