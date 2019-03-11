One pretty little liar is headed to the Big Apple!

According to multiple reports on Monday, Lucy Hale is joining the CW’s musical Riverdale spin-off, Katy Keene, as the show’s title character.

The 29-year-old actress, who previously starred in the CW’s Pretty Little Liars as Aria Montgomery, confirmed the new gig by posting a photo of an article about the news on her Instagram account.

“Well I’m slightly freaking out!” she wrote. “Thank you @archiecomics / @writerras / @thecw / @warnerbrostv / @thatthingofwhen for trusting me to be your KATY KEENE. my heart is bursting ❤.”

The series was brought to life by Riverdale’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, and given a pilot order in January.

It is reportedly set years after the events of Riverdale and will follow four 20-something Archie Comics characters as they follow their Broadway, modeling and music dreams in New York City.

According to EW, Hale’s character is described as an aspiring fashion designer, who spends her time away from work “navigating friendship and dating in the big city.”

Riverdale's Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy, will also star in the spin-off.

Following her seven-season run on Pretty Little Liars, Hale starred in the CW’s short-lived Life Sentence. She recently wrapped filming a supernatural comedy horror, Fantasy Island, in Fiji, alongside Michael Pena and Maggie Q.

Meanwhile, the cast of Riverdale are still reeling from the death of loved cast member, Luke Perry.

See the latest on the show and Perry’s death below.



