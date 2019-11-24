See Every Look Ciara Wore as Host of the 2019 American Music Awards

Ciara was the hostess with the mostest at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The multitalented star, who emceed the fan-voted awards show on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, rocked nine outfits in total throughout the night from the red carpet to onstage -- and each was equally show-stopping.

See every glamorous ensemble, ahead.

First, the "Level Up" singer slayed the red carpet in an oversized cobalt blue plisse pantsuit by Balmain and large Jacquie Aiche turquoise jewelry. She styled her long wavy locks loose.

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

For her opening performance, Ciara got everyone moving with a stomping performance of her new single, "Melanin" in a custom Bryan Hearns outfit. She dressed in a glittery gold long-sleeve crop top, accented by sparkly corset boning detail, short shorts and Nike sneakers.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Next up, a head-turning leopard print Ashi Studio dress with dramatic puffy sleeves and train, accessorized with a fabulous diamond choker by Jacob & Co. and topped off with a doll-like high ponytail.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Ciara brought sparkles into the mix in a sequined orange jumpsuit from Georges Hobeika, which boasted a floor-trailing bow, and silver sandals.

Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

The host literally looked like a Barbie doll in an embellished form-fitting pink Versace mini dress, matching ankle-strap heels and Daniella Kronfle serpent ring.

Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Ciara was absolutely elegant in a high-neck long-sleeve crystal mesh midi dress by Alessandra Rich for her sixth look. Her slick 'do complemented the polished-yet-sexy vibe.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Next, she opted for a black-and-white paneled blazer and a flared pant from Balmain.

Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

She then rocked a stunning white fringe coat and matching mini dress by Azzaro -- saving this look for holiday dressing inspiration, stat!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

For her last look, Ciara wowed in a sexy Mugler outfit that featured a jacket with sheer paneling and matching capris as she joined Shania Twain and Taylor Swift onstage during the final performance of the night.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

ET's Keltie Knight chatted with Ciara's makeup artist, Yolonda Frederick-Thompson and hairstylist, Cesar DeLeon Ramirez, on the red carpet ahead of Ciara's AMAs hosting debut. The glam team spoke on the inspiration behind Ciara's looks for the night.

"Ciara's a cool girl, so the inspiration is always cool," Ramirez said.

"The minute she starts dancing, it makes you wanna get up and dance as well. She’s just a party in itself and that’s her personality as well, so I say party, fun and gorgeous," he explained about the vibe of her hosting looks.

"Cool girl glam," Frederick-Thompson added.

