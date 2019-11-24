Selena Gomez is back!

It was a special night for the singer, as she made her first live TV performance in two years at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday. Kicking off the awards ceremony, Gomez, 27, took the stage in a long sleeved, floor-length gown, first singing her new and emotional single, "Lose You to Love Me."

The performance mimicked Gomez's music video, with it broadcasting in black-and-white to viewers at home. Gomez then kicked it into high gear, pulling out all the stops for her second song, "Look at Her Now." Gomez changed into a sparkly silver bodysuit and thigh-high boots for the up-tempo track. The crowd -- including Gomez's bestie, Taylor Swift -- went wild as she and a group of dancers busted out their best moves.

The brunette beauty last took the AMAs stage in 2017, where she delivered a haunting performance of her single, "Wolves," just a few months after revealing that she had undergone a kidney transplant.

Gomez released "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" in October, sharing the inspiration for the new tracks during multiple interviews.

During an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Gomez opened up about lessons she's learned in the past, seemingly referencing her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber, whom she started dating as a teenager.

"You're in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time and I think that can just be a little toxic," Gomez told Sang. "When you're young, you have this codependency that you think is love, and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other and you think, 'Oh that's love.' I believed that for a long time."

