Halsey delivered a passionate speech at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday.

The "Without Me" singer took the opportunity to call out other awards shows while accepting the trophy for Favorite Song -- Pop/Rock at the AMAs -- seemingly referencing her GRAMMYs snub.

"OK, wow," she said, taking the stage. "I grew up watching shows like this and I would sit at home wide-eyed and watch artists in these beautiful gowns and handsome suits, like, stroll up the stairs to the stage and they would hold up these awards and they were usually gold-plated and shiny and weighted, these, like, metaphors, these trophies that were supposed to be some kind of validation for the soul-crushing and heartache-inducing work that they put into writing a song and bringing it to life. And to be honest with you, I really believed that fairy tale."

"I believed these awards. When I was a kid, I used to believe that this award was the ultimate validating and that I'd come up here and laugh and cry and my fans at home would rejoice because we accomplished this thing together," Halsey shared. "But the truth is I am older now and I'm also an artist and apparently I'm doing OK. But most of these awards really aren't what they seem at all."

"But that's OK because I'm up here right now and I am so thankful to the AMAs because they are the world's largest fan-voted awards show," Halsey continued, adding that fans are "the people who give a s**t about music."

Halsey -- who is also nominated for Artist of the Year at the AMAs -- tweeted about her GRAMMYs snub when nominations were announced on Wednesday.

"Please do not waste your anger or frustration," she wrote. "I see a lot of you are upset. of course im sad too. none of it matters. literally none of it. you’re here. im here. + everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song."

my fans 💕 please do not waste your anger or frustration. i see a lot of you are upset. of course im sad too. none of it matters. literally none of it. you’re here. im here. + everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song 🌟 — h (@halsey) November 20, 2019

