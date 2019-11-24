Halsey brought her beauty A-game to the 2019 American Music Awards!

The "Graveyard" singer made jaws drop in a dramatic ruffled off-shoulder floral gown and a statement-making makeup of bleached brows and a colorful watercolor-like eyeshadow look. She also rocked an updo and sparkly drop earrings.

Halsey, who is nominated for three awards including Artist of the Year, walked the red carpet solo. She is currently dating American Horror Story actor Evan Peters.

Halsey, 25, and Peters, 32, became Instagram official in October, just a few days before making their red carpet debut at FX's American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood, California. For the Halloween-themed outing, the two arrived in coordinating polka-dot ensembles, channeling the iconic Sonny and Cher.

Later that month, during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Halsey referred to Peters as her "boyfriend." It all went down after DeGeneres asked the "Without Me" singer about their matching costumes at the AHS party. Right when she was about to answer the question, a man wearing a long black wig popped out of the table next to the pop star, causing her to jump.

"You distracted me with the boyfriend question!" Halsey joked. "I wasn't ready."

"I don't know what's scarier," she added. "Having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen."

