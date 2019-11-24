Slay, Kesha!

The 32-year-old singer dressed to impress for the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, sporting a tied-off, golden Versace dress and matching leggings, which she paired with some edgy yellow pumps to complete the daring look. For her first red carpet in a year, she singer chose a wet, curly style for her long, brunette locks.

Kesha was joined on the red carpet by New Orleans legend Big Freedia, who rocked a pink floral outfit under a layered coat featuring numerous designs and colors. Freedia will be joining the singer onstage for a performance of "Raising Hell," her first single off her upcoming album, High Road, which drops on Jan. 10.

Though Kesha has been photographed at numerous public events in 2019, this marks her first time walking the red carpet at an awards show in a year. Her last awards show appearance was at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California, last November.

For that outing, the blonde beauty turned heads in an iridescent sequin and feather embroidered gown, custom-made by Cheng-Huai Chuang. She completed the look with metallic platform sandals by Prada that were emblazoned with Swarovski crystals.

Kesha's performance at Sunday's AMAs will mark her first since 2013. In the meantime, click through the gallery below for more hot looks from the red carpet:

