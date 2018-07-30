Kesha Drops Emotional Trailer for Her New Documentary -- Watch!

Kesha is showing the world how she rediscovered her voice.

The 31-year-old singer just released the first trailer for her upcoming documentary, Rainbow – The Film, in which she lays bare her creative process amid her continual legal woes with producer Dr. Luke.

“Sometimes things feel like, like they’re too much to handle,” she explains in the clip amid cerebral imagery. “You may be able to pull it together and put on a front in front of others. But inside you’re trapped, suffocating slowly.”

What follows are a series of shots from live shows, recording sessions, photos shoots and colorful psychedelic intervals that all seemingly culminate with her emotional performance of “Praying” alongside Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha and Andra Day at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

“Making Rainbow the album was such a therapeutic process and given the opportunity to turn it into a three-dimensional piece of art has helped me find even deeper healing and catharsis,” she says in a statement via Rolling Stone.

“I hope this film inspires others to never give up even if you feel full of hurt or lost, because after the storm comes a rainbow," she adds. "Depression, anxiety and mental illness are things we all need to talk about more, and there is no shame in asking for help. Making the decision to work on yourself is the bravest thing you can do. I hope this film helps bring light and love to everyone.”

As the trailer draws to a close, Kesha states: “This record has quite literally saved my life.”

Rainbow – The Film will be available on Aug. 10 exclusively through Apple Music.

