Kesha is the next celebrity to dive into the beauty business!

The 32-year-old singer announced on Thursday she is launching her own makeup line called Kesha Rose. In the trailer, Kesha gives a sneak peek into her new venture -- showing off the packaging, logo and multiple makeup looks in various clips from bold red lips (which she smudges as she makes out with a model) to rainbow-hued eyes.

"I think beauty is all about what's inside your soul. I'm just an aura in a skin suit, but I do like to decorate it," Kesha says in the 34-second video. "That's what this makeup is about. Perfect is not real and normal is boring. When you get my makeup, I just want you to play and have fun."

Based on the trailer and the musician's larger-than-life personality, we're expecting lots of bright colors, shimmer and glitter!

Kesha Rose is set to drop on the HipDot website starting Dec. 3. The first collection will include five products -- a 12-shade FTW Eyeshadow Palette ($36), dual-ended liquid eyeliner Whatever Wherever Wands ($28) and Lipstick and Lip Gloss Duo ($26), along with a "I Want It All" Collection ($90), which includes every product, and the Collector's Box ($120), which comes in a limited-edition box and a special note from Kesha.

