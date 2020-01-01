Post Malone Falls Off Stage During New Year's Eve Show in Times Square
Post Malone ended the decade in the arms of his fans.
The 24-year-old rapper headlined Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 at Times Square in New York City and while onstage, he was photographed taking a tumble and falling into the audience.
The fall didn't seem to affect Malone's mood, as he was seen smiling while being helped back up onto the stage.
Despite the tumble, viewers were thrilled to see the "92 Explorer" artist decked out in a head-to-toe metallic pink suit for his performance. And while the fall was shocking, BTS fans were more interested in Malone being included in the boy band's group hug when the clock struck 12.
"BTS WERE HAVING A GROUP HUG AND SAW POST MALONE BY HIMSELF SO THEY PULLED HIM IN GOODBYE," one fan explained.
"POST MALONE WAS LIKE I WANT IN ON THE GROUP HUG," another tweet read.
"BTS removing the alone from Post Malone," yet another clever fan commented.
Malone also had a special message and selfie for his fans ahead of 2020. "Have a good a** new year💕🙈," he wrote.
Here's more with the beloved rapper.
RELATED CONTENT:
'SNL' Alum Cheri Oteri Revives Her Barbara Walters Impression to Ring in 2020
Miley Cyrus Includes Ex Liam Hemsworth in Her Decade Video
Post Malone Says 'I Love Grapes' During 2019 AMAs Acceptance Speech and Twitter Has So Many Questions