Post Malone ended the decade in the arms of his fans.

The 24-year-old rapper headlined Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 at Times Square in New York City and while onstage, he was photographed taking a tumble and falling into the audience.

The fall didn't seem to affect Malone's mood, as he was seen smiling while being helped back up onto the stage.

Splash News

Despite the tumble, viewers were thrilled to see the "92 Explorer" artist decked out in a head-to-toe metallic pink suit for his performance. And while the fall was shocking, BTS fans were more interested in Malone being included in the boy band's group hug when the clock struck 12.

"BTS WERE HAVING A GROUP HUG AND SAW POST MALONE BY HIMSELF SO THEY PULLED HIM IN GOODBYE," one fan explained.

BTS WERE HAVING A GROUP HUG AND SAW POST MALONE BY HIMSELF SO THEY PULLED HIM IN GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/WFEJ4BsEGT — jimin (@vjimtae) January 1, 2020

"POST MALONE WAS LIKE I WANT IN ON THE GROUP HUG," another tweet read.

POST MALONE WAS LIKE I WANT IN ON THE GROUP HUG pic.twitter.com/Z22yaHtqDe — bts saved new years (@ky134340) January 1, 2020

no bts hugging each other and post malone standing alone and THEY BROUGHT HIM IN TOO .... THEY'RE ANGELS PLEASE pic.twitter.com/ZdTZoHSuAk — fawz [ia] (@yoonjo_on) January 1, 2020

"BTS removing the alone from Post Malone," yet another clever fan commented.

bts removing the alone from post malone pic.twitter.com/Jr3q2EVpzF — akshi (@koosglow) January 1, 2020

Malone also had a special message and selfie for his fans ahead of 2020. "Have a good a** new year💕🙈," he wrote.

Here's more with the beloved rapper.

