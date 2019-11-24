Post Malone was super excited when he took to the stage at this year's American Music Awards to accept the award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop album for Hollywood's Bleeding, and his enthusiastic acceptance speech left some viewers more than a little confused.

The 24-year-old artist admitted at the start of his speech -- after beating out Meek Mills' Championships and Travis Scott's Astroworld -- that he's "not too good at talking in front of people."

His speech was pretty genuine and straightforward for the most part, telling the audience, "Honestly, words cannot express how grateful and thankful I am for everything that y'all show me. Thank you for all the fans for showing love and support. We busted our a** for it."

Then, in his closing moments, he tossed the hilarious curveball that threw viewers at home for a real loop: "We love you very much and I love grapes."

🙌 A round of applause as @PostMalone takes home #AMAs Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop! pic.twitter.com/DAS8WFUaWg — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

Some fans figured the love of grapes was simply Malone being random and weirdly funny, while others suggested that one of his friends dared him to say it if he won and the challenge was accepted.

Needless to say, Twitter had a lot of thoughts, but were mostly here for Malone's grape shout-out.

Post Malone's friend: I dare you to say "I love grapes" if you win this AMA.

Post: Challenge accepted

Post on stage: I love grapes sooo, thank you — Jingle Chelle (@Squeebomb) November 25, 2019

"I love grapes"- Post Malone 2k19 AMA's pic.twitter.com/33LFZi0kbr — ur mom (@alpacas_unicorn) November 25, 2019

Post Malone ending his acceptance speech with “I love grapes” both has me confused but ... mood? — 🏹 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮, 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓾𝓷𝓷𝓪 💛 (@CorneliaStrt13) November 25, 2019

Post Malone when he said I like grapes #AMAspic.twitter.com/jkGtUPaFMb — Ben (@TS7Track3) November 25, 2019

Me when Post Malone said “I love grapes” when he got an AMA award pic.twitter.com/rU3BJJ00aW — Sofia Valencia (@valenciasofiaaa) November 25, 2019

The fact that Post Malone said “I love grapes” is everything 😂👋🏻 — •𝙰𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚕• 🌻 (@toasterstrudle5) November 25, 2019

Post Malone-- I love grapes?!?!? This has @jimmyfallon@FallonTonight "Slip it in" written all over it. — Laura Korus (@LauraKorus) November 25, 2019

THE END OF POST MALONES SPEECH WHEN HE JUST WON AN AMA HAD ME CACKLING HE WAS ALL SENTIMENTAL AND SAYING THANK YOU AND ENDED WITH 'i love grapes' THEN WALKED OFF FJDNFJ — lilly (@gremlintings) November 25, 2019

There was also a lot of love for Malone's closest companion during the duration of the show: his cup of beer.

He brought it up with him onstage to accept the award, and he generally sipped from a beer basically the whole night, when dancing to performances or cheering on other artists, and Twitter couldn't help but celebrate his love of beer as well.

Best #AMAs gif of the night? Obviously Posty carrying a beer on stage and walking like this... #PostMalonepic.twitter.com/ZbrzcSoLdB — Johnni Z Macke (@Johnnimacke) November 25, 2019

But @PostMalone with a beer in hands is a mood tho 🤣😛 #AMAs — Antonella (@AntoJBSL) November 25, 2019

The only man who had a beer the entire time, ended his speech with “i love grapes” and yet still killed his performance 👏 #PostMalone#AMAspic.twitter.com/rpCKWQQKCT — m.karina (@_MayraKarina14) November 25, 2019

How many beers has post malone had tonight LOL #AmericanMusicAwards — Gary Atkins (@Lee672011) November 25, 2019

I think @PostMalone might be favorite part of the #AMAs he is loving all these acts with his cowboy hat and cup of beer — Ashley (@AshleyJune84) November 25, 2019

Ain’t much on @PostMalone ‘s music but that dude seems like he’d be fun as hell to drink beer with. — Mr. Gorse (@Mr_Gorse) November 25, 2019

AMAs 2019: What to Expect From the Night’s Biggest Performers Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Aguilera, Post Malone and More to Perform at 2019 AMAs

2019 GRAMMYs: Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Out to 'Rockstar'

Rita Ora Dressing Up as Post Malone for Halloween-Themed Concert Is the Best Thing Ever

Post Malone Spent Over $40,000 in 400 Days on Food Delivery Service -- Here's What He Ordered

Related Gallery