Post Malone Says 'I Love Grapes' During 2019 AMAs Acceptance Speech and Twitter Has So Many Questions
Post Malone was super excited when he took to the stage at this year's American Music Awards to accept the award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop album for Hollywood's Bleeding, and his enthusiastic acceptance speech left some viewers more than a little confused.
The 24-year-old artist admitted at the start of his speech -- after beating out Meek Mills' Championships and Travis Scott's Astroworld -- that he's "not too good at talking in front of people."
His speech was pretty genuine and straightforward for the most part, telling the audience, "Honestly, words cannot express how grateful and thankful I am for everything that y'all show me. Thank you for all the fans for showing love and support. We busted our a** for it."
Then, in his closing moments, he tossed the hilarious curveball that threw viewers at home for a real loop: "We love you very much and I love grapes."
Some fans figured the love of grapes was simply Malone being random and weirdly funny, while others suggested that one of his friends dared him to say it if he won and the challenge was accepted.
Needless to say, Twitter had a lot of thoughts, but were mostly here for Malone's grape shout-out.
There was also a lot of love for Malone's closest companion during the duration of the show: his cup of beer.
He brought it up with him onstage to accept the award, and he generally sipped from a beer basically the whole night, when dancing to performances or cheering on other artists, and Twitter couldn't help but celebrate his love of beer as well.
