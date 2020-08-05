Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy are hip-hopping their way into your living rooms with their new dance film, Work It, out Aug. 7 on Netflix!

ET exclusively spoke with the ladies via Zoom, where they chatted about everything from how their new movie sets itself apart from others, like Step Up, Honeyand Feel the Beat, to DWTS and dating during quarantine.

Carpenter plays the lead role of Quinn Ackerman, a high school student who forms her own dance team in hopes of getting admitted to the college of her dreams. The only problem? She can't dance! Luckily, Koshy's character, Jas, comes in to help.

"I think what sets our movie apart is probably our cast, our diverse cast in so many ways," Carpenter, 21, explained to ET's Katie Krause. "And all the different characters and what they bring, their special talents. Also the sense of humor that the movie has and the fact that it is so present."

"Hopefully it can be good inspiration for young people who are also working really hard towards a goal and might be losing a little bit of faith or steam during these hard times," she continued. "And knowing that it's not a race, it's a journey."

Koshy, 24, agreed, telling ET, "Just going off of that, it ain't no sprint, it's a marathon, and we're here for the long run, honey!"

"I hope people see themselves in the characters and see themselves in the movie too," she added. "I think that's what the movie is all about... just redefining yourself, recreating yourself and kind of allowing yourself to lose control."

The film also stars Jordan Fisher, who won season 25 of Dancing With the Stars with his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold. Obviously, we had to ask Carpenter and Koshy if they'd ever consider following in his footsteps.

"Yes," Koshy exclaimed. "I'll audition for Dancing With the Stars, I'll do it!"

Carpenter, meanwhile, had some reservations.

"I'm preparing myself because I got tendonitis from doing a two-month dance film, let alone a full dance show," she said, of the intense training both projects require. "I'd definitely think about it because it's always been something that I've looked at and been like, "God, that would be so fun,' you know? Like, I could do some of the things, but then there's other things where I'm like, 'I don't know if salsa and I go together.'"

"If I could do it with Liza, if Liza and I could be partners, [I'd do it]," she continued. "I know that's not really how the show works but... we can ask!"

Dancing aside, Carpenter and Koshy -- who are both currently single -- also opened up about how their dating lives have been going amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I mean, I had a good time reminiscing about my times on set with the magnificent Drew Ray Tanner, who plays Shirtless Mattress Guy in the movie," Koshy joked. "I feel like I'm just going back in time and thinking like, 'Dang, I should have gone on some dates in Toronto.' But, hey, we're doing Zoom dates. Zoom dates are fun too."

Carpenter said "it's such a weird time" in the world right now, especially with feeling like being "all over the place."

"We're all just trying to figure it out," she added. "Figure out how we're feeling and prioritize our health, our mental health, our sanity. It's been a weird time for everybody."

