Sabrina Carpenter was forced to cancel a concert in Portland, Oregon, on Monday after a "credible threat" was made, potentially jeopardizing the safety of those in attendance, according to multiple reports.

Carpenter's performance at the Keller Auditorium was cancelled just minutes before she was set to take the stage after an anonymous person called in a bomb threat targeting the Crystal Ballroom -- a different Portland venue, but one where Carpenter was originally slated to perform that night.

The show’s promoter, AEG Presents, explained in a statement to Rolling Stone that the show was cancelled "out of an abundance of caution."

Carpenter previously decided to change the venue to accommodate a larger number of attendees.

AEG Presents explained, "While the threat was not directed at Keller Auditorium specifically, Sabrina and event organizers agreed that out of an abundance of caution, the show be called off... Steps were taken to ensure that the audience exited the venue calmly, quickly, and safely."

Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard of the Portland Police Bureau told the outlet that "employees with the Crystal Ballroom called after they received a phone call from an anonymous person claiming they were going to blow up the venue."

According to fans in attendance, Carpenter had already performed a mic check for VIP access attendees, and her opening act, Spill Tab, had already performed their set.

After the cancellation, Carpenter took to Twitter to address the news, and apologize to her fans.

"Portland, I can't tell you how much this breaks my heart, this is the last thing I wanted to do but due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be able to perform tonight," she wrote, adding, "Please take care of yourselves and return home safely! i am so sorry. i love you very much."

