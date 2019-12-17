Sacred Lies is back! This time, the Facebook Watch anthology series from Blumhouse Television will draw inspiration from two unexpected sources: “It’s a fiercely female-driven, character-focused mystery inspired by a Grimm fairy tale and actual cases of unidentified Jane Does,” creator and showrunner Raelle Tucker says. ET has the exclusive first look at the teaser and photos for the haunting new season, which she describes as “unabashedly dark.”

“There are 40,000 unidentified bodies across the country. People either don’t report them missing, don’t know they’re gone, or don’t care enough to look. And if nobody’s looking for you, it’s easy to be forgotten,” Juliette Lewis can be heard saying in the chilling video below.

Dubbed Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones, season two follows abandoned child Elsie (newcomer Jordan Alexander) on her search for the family she never knew. “With Elsie, I wanted to spin the fairy tale ingenue trope on its head -- she’s not the sparkly princess searching for her knight in shining armor,” explains Tucker. “She’s a badass musician who has been through some shit and survived."

Elsie’s journey leads her to her father, Peter (Ryan Kwanten), an inmate who may be guilty of more crimes than he’s currently incarcerated for. “Peter is a complicated, screwed-up guy who may have done some terrible things,” Tucker explains, adding that “it was important to us that he never becomes a ‘villain’ in the classic sense.”

Additionally, Elsie comes across telemarketer-turned-armchair detective Harper (Lewis), who has a peculiar obsession with searching for unidentified murder victims. She’s “this prickly, angry, isolated, messed-up but lovable character with so much heart,” Tucker continues. “Female characters who are allowed to be as flawed and fierce as Harper are rare -- and so is raw talent like Juliette’s.”

Joining Alexander, Kwanten and Lewis on Sacred Lies is Kristin Bauer as Elise’s foster mother, Shannon, marking a True Blood reunion for Bauer, Kwanten and Tucker. Rounding out the cast in recurring roles are Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black), Antonique Smith (Luke Cage), Siobhan Williams (UnREAL), Emily Alyn Lind (Code Black) and Odiseas Georgiadis (Netflix’s Trinkets).

Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones will premiere on Thursday, February 20 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

