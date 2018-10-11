Juliette Lewis is opening up about her time on the set of The Conners.

In the upcoming Roseanne spinoff, Lewis plays Blue, David Healy's girlfriend who was first mentioned in the Roseanne revival episode, "Darlene v. David." The 45-year-old actress posted a behind-the-scenes on-set photo with Johnny Galecki and Sara Gilbert in September, revealing her guest arc.

For now, Lewis is slated to appear on The Conners in one episode, but when ET spoke with her at the premiere of Camping, where she plays the free-spirited Jandice, she hinted at more. "It's a couple episodes," Lewis told ET's Keltie Knight on Wednesday. "Maybe more."

Whether or not Blue becomes a bigger fixture later on, Lewis had only positive things to say about her experience filming her episode of the show, which debuts next week amid behind-the-scenes drama following Roseanne Barr's dismissal.

"We shot the first [episode]," Lewis said of her guest appearance. "I could not believe how homey it felt on set and just comfortable."

"I couldn't believe they asked me to be a part of it," she added. "I've known Sara Gilbert for a really long time, and our dynamic in the show is pretty funny."

In last season's Roseanne revival, Darlene (Gilbert) referred to Blue as "a crayon" and David described her as the zen type, the type of person who wouldn't "merge their spiritual paths" until he and Darlene were officially divorced.

Last month, ABC released the first official photos from The Conners' first episode taping. According to the official synopsis for the premiere episode, titled “Keep on Truckin’,” a sudden turn of events forces the family to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.

The Conners star John Goodman spoke to The Sunday Times in August, where he said that Barr's character will be killed off in the spinoff. Barr seemingly revealed how, appearing on the YouTube show, Walk Away, in September to say that her character dies from "an opioid overdose.”

Roseanne was canceled in May, after Barr was fired due to a racist tweet against Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama. “It’s an unknown," Goodman said of whether or not the spinoff will be successful, before referring to his beloved character, Dan, and what's to become of Barr's character. "I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

Goodman also said he hasn't been in touch with Barr, but did thank her for clearing the way for The Conners to move forward with ABC. He also said that he knew for a fact that 65-year-old Barr was "not a racist."

“She had to sign a paper saying that she relinquished all her rights to the show so that we could go on," he shared. "I sent her an email and thanked her for that. I did not hear anything back, but she was going through hell at the time. And she’s still going through hell.”

ET spoke with Barr in September and she teared up at Goodman's words of support. "I love him," Barr said. "So sweet of him to do that, so nice, 'cause he does know me."

In addition to Goodman and Gilbert, The Conners also stars Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey and Maya Lynne Robinson, who replaces Xosha Roquemore as DJ's wife.

Camping premieres Sunday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

