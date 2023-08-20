Saints vs. Chargers: How to Watch Today's NFL Preseason Game, Time, Live Stream
After a jam-packed Saturday, there is just one game on the 2023 NFL Preseason slate today. Coming off wins in their exhibition openers, the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers will face off tonight at SoFi Stadium.
The Saints defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs 26-24 while the Chargers beat the Rams 34-17 in Week 1 of the preseason. Following the Saints vs. Chargers game, there will then be a third full week of football action. Here's everything to know about the NFL Week 2 preseason game between the Saints and Chargers, including the start time and how to watch the matchup at home.
When is the Saints vs. Chargers preseason game?
The preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers is scheduled for Sunday, August 20 at 7:05 p.m. ET (4:05 p.m. PT).
How to Watch the Saints vs. Chargers Game Online
The Saints vs. Chargers game will be airing on the NFL Network, which is included in many cable TV packages. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch tonight's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.
Sling TV offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox, ABC, and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available), plus ESPN. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
Because the NFL Network is the only network to show the entire slate of 2023 NFL preseason games, NFL+ is also a great option for catching all the action. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.
If you want to catch all the preseason games, even those that are out-of-market, check out NFL+. For a limited time, you can save 20% on a yearly subscription, which brings the cost down to $40/year.
How to Watch the Saints vs. Chargers Game Online for Free
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL preseason and regular season. Every preseason game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.
FuboTV gives you access to NFL Network, ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS for watching NFL preseason livestreams and over 100 more live channels.
2023 NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 2
Sunday, August 20
- New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.
Monday, August 21
- Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m.
