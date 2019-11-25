Sam Hunt will no longer be appearing at the upcoming NASCAR Awards as expected.

The "Body Like a Back Road" singer will no longer perform at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 5, ET has learned. The news comes days after Hunt's arrest for allegedly driving under the influence on Thursday.

ET has learned that it was Hunt's decision to back out of performing at the awards show. ET has also learned that Chris Janson, who was announced to perform on Monday, was contracted for the event before Hunt's arrest; he is not a fill in for the singer.

🎵 news — @janson_chris will perform at the 2019 #NASCARAwards!



Tune in Thursday, December 5th at 8 ET/7 CT on NBCSN: https://t.co/TOPdj2tN1kpic.twitter.com/8QmXSjlasl — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 25, 2019

Hunt spoke out about his arrest on Twitter on Friday. "Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville," he wrote. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again."

According to the country singer's arrest report, obtained by ET, Hunt was allegedly driving on the wrong side of a Nashville street when police noticed and pulled him over.



Hunt, according to police, showed "numerous signs of impairment on all tests conducted. After being advised of Miranda and TN implied consent the defendant consented to a breath test." The police report states that Hunt's blood-alcohol level was .173, which is more than twice the legal limit. According to the arrest report, Hunt was the only individual in the vehicle, and allegedly "admitted to consuming alcohol recently."

See more on Hunt in the video below.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sam Hunt Speaks Out After DUI Arrest: 'It Was a Poor and Selfish Decision'

Could Sam Hunt's DUI Arrest Delay Expected Release of New Music?

Sam Hunt Arrested for DUI in Nashville

Sam Hunt Arrested for DUI Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery