Sam Hunt has released his first new music since his arrest on charges of driving under the influence in November.

The 35-year-old singer dropped his new song, "Sinning With You," on Thursday night, six weeks after his arrest. A source told ET at the time of Hunt's arrest that he was scheduled to release a song that night, but the song was postponed after his legal trouble.

Hunt's new tune is a soulful reflection on a failed relationship between star-crossed lovers.

"Case of a small town repression/ Your body was baptized/ So disenfranchised/ I was your favorite confession," Hunt sings. Somewhat coincidentally, Hunt also sings about having a questionable history, crooning, '"My past was checkered/ Your spotless record/ Was probably in jeopardy."

Days after his arrest, Hunt dropped out of his scheduled performance at the NASCAR Awards, but kept his appearance at the New York's Country 94.7's Stars and Strings event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 4. It was during that performance that Hunt performed "Sinning With You" for the first time.

"I'm going to do another song that I planned on having out already, but we had to postpone it a couple weeks," he told the crowd. "It'll be out here after Christmas."

A source told ET at the time that Hunt planned to lay low until after the holidays as he focuses on his upcoming release of new music. He's kept off social media for the most part since his arrest, except for a few tweets promoting his appearance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2020 With Ryan Seacrest -- and a statement addressing his legal trouble on Nov. 22.

"Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville," he wrote. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again."

