Sam Smith Comes Out as Non-Binary

Sam Smith has come out as non-binary.

The "I'm Not the Only One" singer revealed on the first episode of Jameela Jamil’s new Instagram TV series, I Weigh Interviews, on Friday that he identifies as non-binary or genderqueer.

"When I saw the word non-binary/genderqueer and I read into it and I heard these people speaking, I was like, 'f**k, that is me,'” Smith, who came out as gay in 2014, shared. "Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation. That's how I take it -- I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between -- it's all on the spectrum."

The singer continued: "I've always been very free in terms of thinking about my sexuality, so I've just tried to change that into my thoughts on gender as well."

During the interview with Jamil, Smith also candidly discussed body image and confessed to having liposuction at age 12.

“When I was a kid, I was chubby,” Smith explained, adding that in their preteen years, they were “holding a lot of weight in my chest." The GRAMMY winner said they developed “breasts” because of excess estrogen and that they were mortified when a classmate grabbed their chest on the playground in front of friends. Smith would also beg their mother to write notes to the school to be excused from swimming lessons. "It's something that's been in me forever," they said.

"I had liposuction, I was 12 years old," Smith admitted. "At the time, I think I was very happy about it. It didn’t really change anything. I think I put the weight back on in two weeks because I haven’t figured out my relationship with food, so it didn’t really change anything. But being 12 years old and having liposuction on your chest is quite a big deal.”

Smith said that body image is "the basis of all my sadness. Literally, everything I’ve ever been sad about is my weight. I struggle with it every day," they expressed.

The singer revealed on Instagram last month that even recently, it's been a struggle to accept their body as it is.

"In the past, if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a T-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally [have] taken the picture down," Smith wrote. "Yesterday I decided to fight the f**k back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally."

