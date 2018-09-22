Sam Smith is taking some time to rest.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old singer apologized and gave fans an update after he pulled out of the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday night due to "unforeseen circumstances."

"Hello beautiful people. Thank you for your lovely messages. Just been to see my voice doctor in Boston after last night’s scare in Vegas, everything is luckily ok but I need to rest it this week in preparation for the start of Asia tour. I’m sorry everyone. All my love, Sam xx," the GRAMMY winner wrote alongside a photo of himself at a doctor's office.

On Friday night, the "Writings on the Wall" crooner tweeted that he was unable to take the stage.

"Dear all, Due to unforeseen circumstances which transpired after rehearsal, it became clear that I’m sadly unable to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Vegas tonight," he tweeted. "I am so so sorry about this and I want to apologise to all my fans. All my love, always. Sam x." His next show is scheduled for Oct. 2 in Singapore.

Smith isn't the only musician who recently canceled a show due to health reasons.

Earlier this month, Blink 182 called off their fall tour after Travis Barker was hospitalized in June after developing blood clots. U2 was also forced to cancel their Berlin show after Bono lost his voice mid-concert.

Additionally, Pink suffered from "excoriating pain" last month, and rescheduled several concerts in Australia. However, the singer faced backlash after photographers spotted her at the beach.

