Sam Smith Shares Details About Their 'Stunning' Hair Transplant

Sam Smith is getting candid. During a video for Vogue in which the singer shared their skin care and makeup routine, Smith revealed that they had a hair transplant.

"So, I haven't actually spoken about this before. So I'm gonna speak about it, 'cause I don't actually feel like I have anything to hide," Smith said. "But I was losing my hair, here, about two years ago, and so my hairdresser Paul basically said, he thinks it would be a good idea for me to get a transplant and to look into it."

"I looked into it and I went to Ireland and I have had a hair transplant," Smith continued. "How stunning is it? It's nice to have hair. But also if I was bald, I would still own it too because bald is beautiful."

Elsewhere in the video, Smith also shared that Lady Gaga inspired them to come to terms with their non-binary gender identity.

"Gaga is probably the reason why I actually came to terms with my gender. I was 15 when The Fame came out and I was obsessed with Lady Gaga," the "I'm Not the Only One" crooner explained. "She gave me complete permission to be myself and to be proud of my queerness. It was a form of expression, but it was also weirdly a form of protection."

Smith also added that makeup has been a key part in being their true self, adding that "it doesn't matter what gender you are, makeup is a form of expression."

"Last year, when I changed my pronouns and really spoke out about my gender expression and my gender fluidity, I started falling in love with makeup all over again," the "I'm Ready" singer shared.

